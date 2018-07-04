‘Coastal Influence’ at Marcia Burtt Gallery

From Bill Dewey’s misty color photos of morning fog clinging to the fringes of the Channel Islands to Marcia Burtt’s acrylic, plein air paintings depicting the vibrant colors of the sky and land as reflected in our coastal waters, this group show captures the feeling of standing where the land meets the sea. Take an hour off to visit the Marcia Burtt Gallery (517 Laguna St.), and you will leave feeling as though you’ve got sand between your toes. Coastal Influence is on view through August 19. Call 962-5588 or see artlacuna.com.