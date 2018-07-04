WEATHER »
Marcia Burtt's <em>Low Tide, End of Day</em>

Courtesy Photo

Marcia Burtt's Low Tide, End of Day

‘Coastal Influence’ at Marcia Burtt Gallery

By

From Bill Dewey’s misty color photos of morning fog clinging to the fringes of the Channel Islands to Marcia Burtt’s acrylic, plein air paintings depicting the vibrant colors of the sky and land as reflected in our coastal waters, this group show captures the feeling of standing where the land meets the sea. Take an hour off to visit the Marcia Burtt Gallery (517 Laguna St.), and you will leave feeling as though you’ve got sand between your toes. Coastal Influence is on view through August 19. Call 962-5588 or see artlacuna.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Fire Weather Watch Issued Across Santa Barbara County Mountains and South Coast

Officials are warning of scorching temps, gusty winds, and low relative humidity by week's end.

Dario Pini Property Repairs Get Bogged Down

City provides incomplete list of needed work; apartment keys are stolen.

It’s Official: Goleta Valley Public Library Is Reborn

New energy and options infuse old building and staff.

Work at Turtle Pond Reaches Bottom

Pond cleaners at Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens encountered an unexpected quantity of sludge.

Community Rallies: ‘Shut ICE Down!’

Protesters over the weekend gathered downtown Santa Barbara and outside the federal agency’s Santa Maria headquarters.