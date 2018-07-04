Ostrich Policy

It was with great dismay that I read your article about the Grand Jury report and Auditor-Controller Theo Fallati. It seems that Fallati continues to have his head in the sand when it comes to the shortcomings of his department, and with the county government as a whole. Take for instance the simple issue of passwords. It doesn’t matter how complex your password is made; if it is never changed, or you are never forced to change it, then it is useless. Once it is stolen or in any other way compromised, it is easy for fraud to take place. That’s why your iPhone requires two-factor authentication. It’s also why the software you use at work requires you to change your password every 30 days or so. It’s a basic cyber security action.

There’s also the issue of homemade software systems. It’s usually the case that only one or two folks know how to program or debug the system. Once they’re gone, either through retirement or career progression, no one is left to fix the program. Also Fallati’s false equivalency of another custody deputy or internal auditor is shameful. It’s a matter of departmental priorities, and it seems Fallati doesn’t have his in the right place.

Unfortunately things are not likely to change since Fallati’s choice to replace him won the election. We can only hope she reads carefully the recent grand jury report. No password needed.