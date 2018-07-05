4th of Howls

WEATHER »

I love the 4th and all it represents, yet the trauma fireworks cause for our dogs, horses, and all animals is terribly troubling. My poor wonderful dog becomes so upset I’m afraid he will have a heart attack. Thousands of other pet owners surely feel the same way.

City and county celebrations are in tribute to our country and the true spirit of independence, yet the pain and suffering our animals endure due to firework demonstrations is legendary and challenges the health and welfare of our wonderful citizens in the animal world.

would ask that fireworks be banned, but I am sure it will be almost impossible. Is there a way to celebrate without endangering those creatures we love so much and can’t live without?

As this evening wanes and the explosions subside, my boy is still in a terribly frightened state that will take hours to subside. If actions like fireworks would cause such trauma with human citizens it would never be allowed. Is there an answer?

