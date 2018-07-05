Rep. Salud Carbajal is a misguided Democrat, as expressed in his letter “Un-American.”

The people coming across the border illegally are the pawns of the drug cartels and have no rights whatsoever. You Democrats are aiding these criminals by claiming that children are being mistreated. They are not.

The mayhem at the border is the result of the idiot Barack Obama’s policies for eight years of uncontrolled borders. You Democrat radicals are responsible for laws that require separation of children, not the Republicans. Wherever you have Democrats you have chaos, corruption, and taxes to fund all of these illegal people. Your so-called bill [Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s “Keep Families Together Act”] is more useless look-good baloney, totally disingenuous nonsense. The Department of Homeland Security already has these rules and are using them to treat people well and to separate the children from illegal drug pushers.

We Americans are not the problem, you Un-American Democrats are, for encouraging Mexican nationals and drug pushers to come here illegally. There is no one getting hurt here except the American taxpayers.

Once again you, Carbajal, are the pawn of Pelosi and Schumer and not a representative of the 24th District voters. You have got to go — we need an American representing us, not a radical Democrat who is very anti-American and demonstrates low-caliber performance. We want experienced businessmen like Justin Fareed or Michael Erin Woody. Even Lois Capps was not as much of a pawn as Carbajal.