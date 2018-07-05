WEATHER »

Paul Wellman (file)

City Sharpens No-Smoking Ban

State Grant to Provide Signage, Enforcement 

By (Contact)

With an $878,000 grant from the California Department of Justice, the city will sharpen the teeth of its new smoking ordinance, which effectively bans smoking and vaping on all public property. The funds will pay for 350 signs throughout commercial areas, beaches, parks, and sports fields; cover the cost of hiring a police officer to patrol downtown; and finance a marketing campaign of bilingual announcements via radio, movie theater previews, and social media. Under the updated ordinance, retailers will be prohibited from selling flavored tobacco products and small-sized packs of cigars.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Competing Anti-Gerrymandering Initiatives Head to Voters

New supervisorial districts are the focus of two countywide efforts.

City Sharpens No-Smoking Ban

A state grant will fund more signage and enforcement.

Free Fishing Day for California 

Sport anglers can fish without a license on July 7.

Sheriff Warns of Mail Scam

Extortion scheme targets 'high-profile' professionals.

Fire Weather Watch Issued Across Santa Barbara County Mountains and South Coast

Officials are warning of scorching temps, gusty winds, and low relative humidity by week's end.