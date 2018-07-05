City Sharpens No-Smoking Ban

With an $878,000 grant from the California Department of Justice, the city will sharpen the teeth of its new smoking ordinance, which effectively bans smoking and vaping on all public property. The funds will pay for 350 signs throughout commercial areas, beaches, parks, and sports fields; cover the cost of hiring a police officer to patrol downtown; and finance a marketing campaign of bilingual announcements via radio, movie theater previews, and social media. Under the updated ordinance, retailers will be prohibited from selling flavored tobacco products and small-sized packs of cigars.