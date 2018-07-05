WEATHER »

Free Fishing Day for California 

No License Required on July 7  

On July 7, people can go fishing in California without having to buy a sport fishing license. The free day is offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife; another will be held on 9/1. All fishing regulations ​— ​such as gear restrictions and size limits, for example ​— ​remain in effect. In related news, the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma Recreation Area is hosting a free fishing workshop for kids on 7/21.

