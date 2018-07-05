Rustic Contemporary in Mission Canyon

My trumpet flower tree is blooming again. I won’t admit that this tree is the reason that I bought my house, but it is one of the factors that sealed the deal. It was almost exactly one year ago today that I first laid eyes on my cozy cottage. I admired the kitchen tile, the plentiful windows, and the big wooden deck in the backyard. But the moment that I fell head over heels was when I noticed the small trumpet flower tree in a corner of the front yard. It’s always been one of my favorite types of trees, and this one has plentiful, coral-colored blooms. I love that it’s blooming for a second time this season. I will admit, however, that I was more than a tad envious when I saw the huge trumpet flower tree in the backyard of 1138 Palomino Road last week. While my tree is a spindly sapling that I can put my arms around and prune by hand, the one on Palomino Road towers toward the home’s second story, draping its blossoms high over and around the edges of the swimming pool. This trumpet flower tree is but one of myriad shrubs, vines, trees, and plants that grace the landscaping around this Mission Canyon home. The yard is a botanic delight, with succulents, palms, and exotic flowers vying for attention and bursting together into a profusion of colors and scents. Paths wind through and around the property, offering different vantage points and leading to picturesque seating areas. The house sits on a full acre, and while there are plenty of corners to explore, including a rustic garden shed down a hillside path, the overall ambience is one of idyllic, tranquil seclusion. Jared Rainbow Photos

I drove toward Palomino Road on a warm, sunny afternoon. Oak trees on either side of the road arched together, creating a sun-dappled tunnel. As I climbed higher, the trees thinned a bit, the approach got steeper, and the road became a private lane, with this home perched regally at the top.

The two-bedroom house is described as rustic contemporary, but in my opinion the contemporary speaks the loudest. Clean lines and sharp angles were my first impressions as I laid eyes upon the sparse design of the sand-colored, two-story home and its separate pool cabana guesthouse. Both structures are settled artfully into the gardens surrounding them.

The pool cabana is the first structure one encounters when walking onto the property. Set above the garage, it consists of a large studio, full bath, and wraparound terrace balcony. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows frame amazing ocean and island views, yet the setting maintains complete privacy.

This magical blend of being open to nature while still secluded continues even more strongly in the main house. A front entry hall offers a view of the pool and gardens behind the house but turns right to open into an expansive great room that dramatically and literally brings the outside in. This kitchen-and-living-room combo has three walls of glass doors that open completely — either sliding open or stacking. This extends the living space out to include the outdoor covered dining room, which melds seamlessly into the lush garden.

Jared Rainbow Photos