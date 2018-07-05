Sheriff Warns of Mail Scam

A scam conducted through email and traditional mail that targets individuals with “high-profile” careers and/or those who have been in recent news reports is on the rise countywide, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The letter senders are attempting to extort money by threatening to publicize information that will damage a victim’s reputation. Authorities suggest contacting law enforcement if you receive correspondence of this nature. Scams can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at 1 (877) FTC-HELP (382-4357).