WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Sheriff Warns of Mail Scam

Extortion Scheme Targets ‘High-Profile’ Professionals

By

A scam conducted through email and traditional mail that targets individuals with “high-profile” careers and/or those who have been in recent news reports is on the rise countywide, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The letter senders are attempting to extort money by threatening to publicize information that will damage a victim’s reputation. Authorities suggest contacting law enforcement if you receive correspondence of this nature. Scams can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at 1 (877) FTC-HELP (382-4357).

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Competing Anti-Gerrymandering Initiatives Head to Voters

New supervisorial districts are the focus of two countywide efforts.

City Sharpens No-Smoking Ban

A state grant will fund more signage and enforcement.

Free Fishing Day for California 

Sport anglers can fish without a license on July 7.

Sheriff Warns of Mail Scam

Extortion scheme targets 'high-profile' professionals.

Fire Weather Watch Issued Across Santa Barbara County Mountains and South Coast

Officials are warning of scorching temps, gusty winds, and low relative humidity by week's end.