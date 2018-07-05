Imagine Inventing Waves: Scott Claassen and His Ministry of Surfing and Spirit

It’s not just like, “Oh, I’m afraid!”

There’s awe.

There’s awe! That’s it! The Sublime has that aspect of fear, but also of deep awe, where, you know, you are part of … a very small part of something that is … much, much bigger.



It’s like when you’re paddling out and you see these huge looming mountains out there on the horizon, looming shoreward—

Yeah, amazing!

And you know that you are going to get caught inside—

That’s one of the things I love about surfing Rincon Indicator lefts. I’m a goofy foot, and first of all the south swells are really inconsistent at Indicator, right?

Right.

So you sit out there, and basically, the waves are so shifty out there, you don’t know where something may come from. You might wait 12 or 15 minutes for a set of waves. And then sometimes a set comes, and it’s, you know, 30 yards outside from where you thought you were going to catch it, and you’re paddling, paddling, paddling, and … I love that … but as a surfer, I think those days where we have that experience, when the waves are big enough that we are humbled, and we are in that position, especially here in Santa Barbara, most of the time, we’re surfing smaller waves. And I still think that even padding out on a small day, you can have that sublime feeling. Watching your hands slice through the water on a glassy day, absolutely incredible. Paddling at night, in the phosphorescence. The experience of the Sublime in surfing is not just a big wave experience. I think it is absolutely present, for those who are attentive, on knee-high days.

But the mysterious fearsome emotions, those are an important part of surfing. And in the same way that birth and death and normal human experience are challenging. There are times of extreme emotion, and real danger. My wife’s a midwife, and at birth you never know what is going to happen. You have no idea. The baby could get hurt, the mommy could get hurt, it can happen in so many different ways. And that is similar in surfing. However, most of our lives are not in labor delivery. So, it’s like in surfing, these are exceptional days.

So you’re a family man.

Yes, my wife is a midwife, and I have two sons, and my wife is pregnant.

So you are dealing with a lot of unpredictability.

No question. In my job I’m noticing what is going on with people, what is going on in nature, and striving to bring our attention back to love of God and neighbor.

That is what I admire about you, Scott. You hear a lot of surfers talk about surfing and spirituality, but it is mostly subjective and individualistic. For instance, many feel that because they are a surfer, they have some special connection with the Tao. But your approach is more interpersonal. I mean, otherwise a lot of times you paddle out at a break and the gang is not exactly friendly.

[Laughter] Yeah. It seems there are two things going on here. The first is the language that some people have with surfing. I think that, like all physical endeavors, the apophatic wins out, you know: eventually language fails to articulate what we want to say. But some of us have refined our vocabulary to the point that we can begin to say a few things, but by and large surfers have not developed the language to articulate what we all feel. So I think there is work to do there not in refining it, not in making it narrow, but, in fact, to take it in the other direction, to enrich what our experience as surfers, through the traditions — other religious traditions and other experiences — have come forth to offer.

Yes, because you have in those traditions, for instance, the experience of non-thought: in zen, in the Prayer of Quiet, in Hinduism’s samadhi … and suppose you are surfing a shorebreak, so it’s a fast wave, and you don’t have time, any nano-fraction of a second to conjure up and think about how you are going to surf this wave.

Sure, sure, you just go … . I think that in practice that’s true, but at the same time I think that surfers will go into those setting and think, I want to launch a huge air, or I want to pull a big off the top, right? And I think that those types of attachments to expectations lead us into a spiritually void spot. It’s like if I go out thinking I’m going to go catch Rincon right now, and it’s going to be head high, with nobody out, and it’s going to be awesome … and then you get there with those expectations, and you’re disappointed. Then you end up getting angry, and the lineup is full of people all trying to fight one another—

Or trying to be Tommy Curren or Kelly Slater—

Or all trying to be something they are not in a place they are not, in a setting they are not. So I think it is expectations that rob surfing of is spiritual possibilities. If I think I’m going to go out there and catch all the best waves, that I’m going to surf them really well, and after each wave that I’m going to be fully satisfied . …



I spent time at Thich Nhat Hanh’s Plum Village in France. And when I was there, we ate three meals in silence, and we chewed each bite of food 30 to 50 times. So there is great intentionality in what you are doing. Likewise, after you take your bite, you put your fork down. You’re not holding your fork in anticipation of the next bite. You are fully present to that bite. Versus, I’ve seen plenty of people coming off of a wave, before they are off the wave, and they are ready for the next wave. So it’s like we’ve got a bite of food in our mouth, and we’re scooping up another one with a fork, and thinking about, having an image about the next bite. And that kind of mindlessness can be applied to surfing to the point of robbing surfing of its spiritual value.

You know, it’s like when I was in high school, being a surfer, the image in my mind of a surfer meant riding a six-foot-two-inch thruster. With lots of rocker. And that was it! So whether the wave was knee high or big, you were pretty much surfing the same equipment. We had this narrow image of what it means to be a surfer. But in recent years, people have realized how absolutely absurd that was. And at that time, I thought that surfing could not advance any further.

Why were you stuck on that one kind of image?

Surfing for a while was in this very narrow groove. Everyone who was near my age all thought that’s exactly what you do. That’s what the pros rode. Those were the images in the magazines, so that’s what everybody was doing. I thought that was it. That is as good as a surfboard can be. But then over the years, you’d see images of people trying something else. Notoriously, there was this image of Tom Curren riding a fish [a fish-tail surfboard] at J Bay and riding another fish in Indonesia, on a really heavy day. And that launched this whole resurgence of fishes. And then people rode fishes, and then, “Oh wait! What about eggs [egg-shaped boards]?”

So Tom Curren was the guy.

He was the guy. Especially here in Santa Barbara, Curren is our guy. The dude. So the dude showed us another way, and people just finally realized that shortboards are not that good in small surf. So you might take out Doyles [a soft-foam board], and over the years people thought, “Oh, I can ride a longboard when it’s small. I can ride a fish when its just ok, and maybe mushy. I can ride a thruster when it’s good. I can ride all sorts of things.” So now, to me, being a surfer is not just this narrow image or concept of riding one type of board in one setting. Rather it’s this enriching of my whole life, my whole experience, in being part of this interconnected interdependence. For example, surfing is not only going out on a head-high day, or even surfing a knee-high day on a log. I’m also happy just going to the beach and noticing what is happening with the surf, and everything else that’s going on with the waves, noticing what is going on with the tide. And I’m just happy bodysurfing.

I know what you mean about bodysurfing. It’s the most intimate experience you can have on a wave.

It’s beautiful! And I can be happy bodysurfing on just, you know, slop!

And how about night surfing?

The best night surfing I’ve ever had was at Rincon, when I was in high school. I had a friend whose house was right of Indicator, at Rincon, and we would go on full moon nights. So here we were, 15 or 16, surfing in the moonlight, and on good-sized days! And there’s nothing like coming down the line and watching the moon, and sometimes you would be blinded, and you take off on a wave, and you really couldn’t see it.

But you can feel it.

Yes, you can feel it. And can’t really tell when it is going to break, but you can feel it. And you take off on a wave and you are suddenly blinded by the moonlight reflecting off the face of the wave! I actually like it better surfing on nights when there is not so much moon, because you can see, and you are not so much blinded. But the best is surfing when there is phosphorescence, making your paddling strokes and watching the foam and the fish below you.

That is a numinous experience.

Your ministry is ecumenical: Episcopalian and Lutheran at the same time.

Yes, now it is.

Is being ecumenical kind of like being bilingual, or multilingual? I mean, we all have our mother tongue for talking with divinity, the one we were born into, and then there are all the others.

Yes, and I find it very important to know my mother tongue very well, so that I can go on and engage other languages. Engaging other languages and learning those other languages engages more and more the language of my own tradition. But it helps, very very important, to know my mother tongue very well.

And does that include, interior language, a dimension of communion, something like Teresa of Avila’s Prayer of Quiet? Being centered in communion with whatever is inside you as a basis for engaging in dialogue?

Yes, sure. I really do not think there is another way. The more I am at peace with myself, the more I am at peace with others. I have spent time at Bede Griffith’s ashram in Kerala, India. He was a student of C. S. Lewis, at Cambridge, and then he went on to become a Benedictine monk, and then he felt called to go to India. So he went to India and started an ashram there that has this tradition of seeking out the mystical unity of all traditions.

When I was in grad school at UCSB, one of my favorite professors, besides Hugh Kenner and Nandini Iyer, was Raimundo Panikkar. He was deeply concerned with dialogue between religions. And this is because he felt that each religion was building a tower of Babel up into the heavens rather than building bridges of understanding between religions. And I would like to know how your emphasis on listening and dialogue, which forms the basis of your ministries, relates to interreligious dialogue.

I come from my experience. And my experience, over time, has shown me that I am dependent on others. And that their experience is different from mine. So if we are interdependent, but different, that necessitates my ability of having some understanding of what is going on with them.

So, it’s like, as Panikkar would say, you are seeing the world through your window, and your friend is seeing the world through his or her window. And so, the cleaner the window is—

[big laughter]

The cleaner the window is, the more we see the world and the less we see of the window.



And we are interdependent. And different.

And so we realize that, looking through our window, we do not see the whole world.

And that’s great! We don’t see the whole world, yet, the whole world impacts us. And the danger is that we see only that little bit. We don’t realize how inherently the whole world can and does affect us.

And so dialogue is built into that situation.

Exactly.

So, either we listen to our neighbor, or ask, “Well, what do you see through your window?” Or what he sees through his window comes along and impacts us anyway.

Because we are not isolated.

We are not the whole story. And so do you feel that dialogue in and of itself can be a religious experience?

Absolutely. Because we are not isolated. We live in interdependence. In the same way we talked about that when we are surfing, you can go out there, have this incredible, sublime experience where, it’s a huge day, and it’s beautiful, and you catch the right wave, and you know, and get this nice little barrel … and you’re helping somebody out there, or giving them a wave … or you can go out there and you’re angry and the person next to you is angry, and it ends up being a horrible thing.



Or it can be like when you are in dialogue with a person, and you listen to that person with the same quality of attention that you would listen to God.

Right! Exactly! Exactly! And you feel that internal tickle.

You must feel that a lot, in your ministry.

Oh, no question! That’s a privilege of the work I do. Yes.

By Paul Wellman