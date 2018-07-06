Ellwood Butterfly Grove Gets $3.9 Million

A $3.9 million state Coastal Conservancy grant to the City of Goleta will go toward completing a management plan for the Ellwood Bluffs butterfly grove, where massive congregations of monarchs make for one of Santa Barbara County’s most remarkable and accessible displays of nature. Hundreds of dead trees ​— ​mostly killed by drought ​— ​are public-safety hazards, especially where they border the grove’s trail network. “These funds will help the city engage in a robust outreach process during the development of the management plan and also provide assistance in the restoration process,” said Mayor Paula Perotte.