Evacuations Expand As Holiday Fire Burns Goleta Hill Homes

A firefighter battles the Holiday Fire on Las Cruces and La Goleta in Goleta, CA.

[Update, 11:48 p.m.]: Sundowner winds reaching 30 to 40 mph continue to push the Holiday Fire southeast toward Cathedral Oaks Road and Patterson Avenue. Humidity is at a dry 13 percent. Residents are streaming into the Red Cross shelter at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. County officials said “911 lines are jammed up.” For information and ongoing updates, authorities advised calling 211 or visiting ReadySBC.org. Areas under mandatory evacuation as of 11:30 p.m. For help with animal evacuations, call 805-681-4332. Large animals are being accepted at Earl Warren Showgrounds and at County Animal Services and the Humane Society at 5473 Overpass Road. Small animals can also be taken to County Animal County Animal Services and the Humane Society. Mobile users can access a map of areas under mandatory evacuation as of 11:30 p.m. here. [Update, 11:26 p.m.]: The mandatory evacuation zone has expanded once again to all areas north of Cathedral Oaks Road between La Patera Lane to the west and Patterson Avenue to the east. There are approximately 120 firefighters on the scene. They’re reporting zero percent containment. [Update, 11:03 p.m.]: The mandatory evacuation zone has expanded to all areas north of Cathedral Oaks Road between Carlo Road to the west and Cambridge Drive to the east. Pushed by hot, blustery winds, the fire is moving east toward Patterson Avenue. At least 20 structures have been damaged or destroyed. [Update, 10:40 p.m.]: County Fire spokesperson Captain Dave Zaniboni reported the fire is “completely out of control” and there is so far “no containment.” The estimated burn area has increased to more than 100 acres. By Paul Wellman

Zaniboni stressed residents living in the mandatory evacuation zone north of Cathedral Oaks Road between Fairview Avenue and Patterson Road need to leave immediately. He confirmed multiple homes have burned but could not say how many. While firefighters are actively defending structures, they are focused on “life safety” more than “property safety,” he said. A number of buildings have been confirmed lost in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of North Fairview Avenue.

The affected area of the Goleta foothills is a mix of creekside oak woodland, rugged chaparral, and agriculture, mainly citrus and avocados. More than 100 homes are considered threatened and as many as 1,200 residences have been contacted to evacuate.

[Original Report]: Santa Barbara County firefighters are attacking a fast-moving brushfire that exploded Friday evening in the hills above Goleta. As of 9:45 p.m., the fire had burned at least 50 acres and was actively consuming multiple structures. Approximately 50-100 buildings are under threat.

VegFire-#HolidayIncident a fast moving wind driven fire burns a structure on Fairview Avenue Goleta. Multiple structures threatened w mandatory evacuations underway. CT 8:46 pic.twitter.com/VtljO2iCeJ — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

Mandatory evacuations are underway north of Cathedral Oaks Road between Fairview Avenue and Patterson Road. Strong 20 mph winds are blowing the blaze south as temperatures in the area hover between 95 and 100 degrees. Emergency radio chatter indicates a number of residents are requiring immediate rescue.

Multiple strike teams and helicopters have been deployed. The incident began around 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Holiday Hill Road and has been designated the Holiday Fire.

A Red Cross evacuation shelter is set up at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. Fairview Avenue is closed north of Cathedral Oaks.

This is a breaking story. Check back for continued updates.