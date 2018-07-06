Holiday Fire Burns Goleta Hill Homes

[Update, 10:40 p.m.]:County Fire spokesperson Captain Dave Zaniboni reported the fire is “completely out of control” and there is so far “no containment.” The estimated burn area has increased to more than 100 acres.

Zaniboni stressed residents living in the mandatory evacuation zone north of Cathedral Oaks Road between Fairview Avenue and Patterson Road need to leave immediately. He confirmed multiple homes have burned but could not say how many. While firefighters are actively defending structures, they are focused on “life safety” more than “property safety,” he said. A number of buildings have been confirmed lost in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of North Fairview Avenue.

The affected area of the Goleta foothills is a mix of creekside oak woodland, rugged chaparral, and agriculture, mainly citrus and avocados. More than 100 homes are considered threatened and as many as 1,200 residences have been contacted to evacuate.

[Original Report]: Santa Barbara County firefighters are attacking a fast-moving brushfire that exploded Friday evening in the hills above Goleta. As of 9:45 p.m., the fire had burned at least 50 acres and was actively consuming multiple structures. Approximately 50-100 buildings are under threat.

Mandatory evacuations are underway north of Cathedral Oaks Road between Fairview Avenue and Patterson Road. Strong 20 mph winds are blowing the blaze south as temperatures in the area hover between 95 and 100 degrees. Emergency radio chatter indicates a number of residents are requiring immediate rescue.

Multiple strike teams and helicopters have been deployed. The incident began around 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Holiday Hill Road and has been designated the Holiday Fire.

A Red Cross evacuation shelter is set up at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. Fairview Avenue is closed north of Cathedral Oaks.

This is a breaking story. Check back for continued updates.