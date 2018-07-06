Stabbing Suspect Jailed

A suspect in the stabbing at the homeless camp at the 101 and Patterson Avenue on June 29 was arrested on Tuesday in Santa Barbara. Deputies were called to the camp last Friday and were taken to a 29-year-old man with a severely lacerated abdomen. He was moved to the hospital, where he is expected to recover after surgery; he told deputies he’d been attacked in his sleep. Detectives determined Donald Lowe, 57, of Lompoc, was living at the camp and could be their suspect. They found him near Cabrillo Boulevard and Ninos Drive in Santa Barbara and took him into custody. The two had apparently had an argument over property before the incident.

At the time of his arrest, Lowe had 23 grams of methamphetamine, a gram of black tar heroin, and less than a gram of brown heroin, according to sheriff’s officers. Lowe was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Two of his companions were arrested and booked for parole violations, a third was arrested for violation of AB109 community supervision terms.