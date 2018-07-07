Man Arrested After Pointing Replica Gun at Sheriff’s Sergeant

Carpinteria resident Alfonso Garcia Diaz, 35, was arrested Wednesday night, July 4th, after pointing a replica firearm at a Sheriff’s sergeant.

Deputies had responded to a call made around 9:00 p.m. that claimed Diaz was making suicidal statements. Diaz was found in front of an apartment building where he pointed what looked like a black handgun at the sergeant, threatened him, and then ran into a nearby apartment.

Several deputies responded to assist. Diaz complied with their orders and came out of the building without the firearm and with his hands in the air. Deputies located the weapon inside the apartment. It turned out to be a .177 caliber Smith & Wesson pellet gun. Diaz was booked into County Jail on charges of brandishing a replica firearm and for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.