Overpass Work Closes 101 at Night

Work continues on the Casitas Pass Road overcrossing on Highway 101 in Carpinteria next week, with demolition going on Monday through Thursday nights. The work will close both northbound lanes 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, July 9-10. Then the southbound lanes close during the same times as early as Tuesday, and through Thursday, July 12. Detours, which have become commonplace in Carpinteria, head off from Bailard, Via Real and Carpinteria Avenue. More loud noises are expected during the day as pile-drivers hammer supports for abutments on the Linden Avenue overcrossing during the coming week.