Wildlife Thanks

This past week has really put the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network to the test. With the help of amazing volunteers and staff, 200 animals made it to safety from the Holiday Fire. There are so many heroes in this story.

We need to thank the people who went into the fire zone to evacuate the animals, expert volunteers taking charge of baby birds and mammals, transporters, concerned citizens dropping off supplies and food, the Humane Society for hosting us while we recover, and many organizations, businesses, and individuals donating resources. Words don’t do their dedication justice.

The good news is the center is okay. There will be massive clean up and repairs to do, but overall the center is standing! And, the animals have been collected and are safe.

Our network is strong, and capable, and professional. All the training and passion and excellence have come together in extraordinary ways. Santa Barbara’s tradition of wildlife care is simply amazing. Now, despite it all, the Wildlife Care Network is open to take wildlife in need at our temporary center at the Humane Society. We continue to serve, and it is a testament to the passion and hard work of our volunteers and staff.

Thank you for your concern and for being with us in the days ahead. We are updating on Facebook and Instagram as much as possible. Stay in touch with us for ongoing stories of animal rescue.

Ariana Katovich is the director of development for the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.