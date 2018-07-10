Deadpool 2 Has Style All Its Own

Deadpool 2 is a nearly perfect blockbuster superhero movie, although the titular character is more of an anti-hero. Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (alter ego Wade Wilson) is hilariously graphic and witty and the film has amazing stunts and special effects. However, the banter between Deadpool and his co-stars, including Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), TJ Miller (Silicon Valley), and Karan Soni (Safety Not Guaranteed), really makes the movie a unique, funny, captivating experience in a style of its own. Reynolds played a key role in writing and producing the film, and it’s easy to see how much energy he put into it. Deadpool 2 continues the series with just as much action, comedy, and cursing one has come to expect from Deadpool.
