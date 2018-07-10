Forester of the Week: Luke Ritter

Luke Ritter

It was not a fireworks display but a baseball flying over the left-field fence that had the crowd looking skyward on the evening of July 4 at Pershing Park. Ritter smashed a grand-slam home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, powering the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Seals. The Wichita State outfielder, who was the Foresters’ MVP in 2017, hit .357 for the week. After their 10-2 victory Sunday over the MLB Academy Barons, the Foresters had a 25-3 record.