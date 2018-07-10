WEATHER »
Luke Ritter

Paul Wellman

Luke Ritter

Forester of the Week: Luke Ritter

Outfielder Smashes Grand Slam in Fourth of July Gam

Luke Ritter

It was not a fireworks display but a baseball flying over the left-field fence that had the crowd looking skyward on the evening of July 4 at Pershing Park. Ritter smashed a grand-slam home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, powering the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Seals. The Wichita State outfielder, who was the Foresters’ MVP in 2017, hit .357 for the week. After their 10-2 victory Sunday over the MLB Academy Barons, the Foresters had a 25-3 record.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped in Quicksand at East Beach

Hurricane Fabio's high surf created sand slurry at the mouth of Mission Creek.

SBCC Instructor’s Comments Were ‘Outrageous’ and ‘Anti-Feminist,’ but Legal

Mark McIntire violated college ethics code, but is cleared of Title IX complaints.

In the Aftermath of the Holiday Fire, a Community Picks Up the Pieces

Santa Barbara County neighborhood copes with survival and loss.

Tab Hunter Dies

Montecito resident was an iconic heartthrob of screens both big and small.

Santa Barbara County Jail Inmate Dies by Suicide

Goleta resident Alexander Ricardo Braid, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell.