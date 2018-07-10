Game of the Week: Beach Volleyball Tourney

Junior players with dreams of winning a California Beach Volleyball Association state championship will try to qualify next Tuesday in Santa Barbara. It’s the sixth of 12 stops on the tour that will send the winning teams to the Cal Cup, slated for August 25 at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Eight invitations are up for grabs in the boys’ and girls’ age divisions 12U, 14U, 16U, and 18U. 9am. East Beach volleyball courts. Free. Visit cbva.com.