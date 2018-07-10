WEATHER »
From the documentary <em>Won't You Be My Neighbor?</em>

Focus Features

From the documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Mister Rogers Documentary Is Fluid Blend of Biography and Cultural History

Film Incites Viewers to Reflect on the Integrity and Vulnerability of Childhood

By

One of the most resonant moments in Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, a film that reverberates with poignancy, is when Mister — Fred — Rogers avows that the relationship between a television viewer and what they encounter on-screen is sacred. He was speaking as an ordained minister in the heyday of mass media, the ’60s, when the word “broadcasting” meant something more narrow than it would in short time. Children who turned on the TV at a particular hour were more or less a captive audience, with few other options for audiovisual stimulation. So, Rogers wondered, didn’t adults bear a responsibility to do right by them — to offer something more substantial than crude entertainment? Didn’t television offer an unparalleled opportunity to speak to the greatest mystery that faced them — their own feelings?

Debates about media’s influence on and duty toward children have played out again and again in the ensuing decades. Arguably, though, no contemporary American media personality has attended to the special needs of children with the singular respect, tenderness, and tenacity that Rogers, who died in 2003, did in the three-odd decades that Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood aired on PBS. Rogers’s approach to TV was also singular in a literal sense: As he explains in the film, he spoke on camera as though he were addressing only one person. Director Morgan Neville and his team capture the potency of this voice in their remarkable picture of Rogers’s work. Drawing on touchstones from Rogers’s series, behind-the-scenes footage, and recent interviews with his family, friends, and collaborators, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? forms a fluid blend of biography and cultural history.

The film’s sentimental mood keys in to current concerns. Incidentally released as state-enforced family separation at the U.S. border severed young children from their parents, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? incites viewers to reflect on the integrity and vulnerability of childhood. How a society treats children — all of them, regardless of family or ethnic origin — is a hallmark of its overall moral and ethical orientation. Neville’s film reminds us that Fred Rogers would no doubt have crumbled at the notion that some children’s well-being must be sacrificed for the future of others’. And in its measured portrait of Rogers’s philosophy, it nudges us toward a framework for thinking otherwise.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Bob Lovejoy Dies

The owner of the Pickle Room and Three Pickles was 71.

Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped in Quicksand at East Beach

Hurricane Fabio's high surf created sand slurry at the mouth of Mission Creek.

SBCC Instructor’s Comments Were ‘Outrageous’ and ‘Anti-Feminist,’ but Legal

Mark McIntire violated college ethics code, but is cleared of Title IX complaints.

In the Aftermath of the Holiday Fire, a Community Picks Up the Pieces

Santa Barbara County neighborhood copes with survival and loss.

Tab Hunter Dies

Montecito resident was an iconic heartthrob of screens both big and small.