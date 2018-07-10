Tag Entertains with Stellar Cast

Jeff Tomsic’s Tag, based on the true story first covered in the Wall Street Journal, is an entertaining film with a stellar cast. The story follows a group of friends who have continued the same game of tag for 30 years. They travel all over the country during the month of May every year to surprise each other and make the next person “it.” Starring Ed Helms (The Hangover), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Hannibal Buress (Neighbors), Isla Fischer (Wedding Crashers), Jake Johnson (New Girl), and Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker), Tag has a perfectly eclectic cast to tell an amusing story. Plenty of creative license is taken and the story is over-the-top at times, but if you’re looking for a simple movie to watch with friends, Tag fits the bill nicely.
