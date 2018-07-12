WEATHER »
The beach at Cuarta Canyon

Courtesy Photo

The beach at Cuarta Canyon

Environmentalists Step Up as Hollister Ranch Access Goes to Coastal Commission 

Big Turnout Expected at July 13 Meeting in Santa Cruz 

By

Fearing that the public-access deal struck between the Hollister Ranch Owners’ Association (HROA) and the State of California could make it next to impossible to someday create a coastal trail between Gaviota State Beach and Jalama Beach County Park, environmental groups are urging the California Coastal Commission to back out of the controversial arrangement. The settlement ​— ​announced in May after five years of litigation in Santa Barbara Superior Court ​— ​would allow public access to the narrow beach at Cuarta Canyon (pictured) only by sea. It also would erase an irrevocable offer to dedicate overland access that was established decades ago when the YMCA sought to develop a camp on ranch property it owned at the time.

“The public’s right to access the ocean is guaranteed by the California Constitution, and the Coastal Commission is charged by the Coastal Act to maximize public access to and along the coast,” states a letter signed by representatives of the Gaviota Coast Conservancy, California Coastal Protection Network, Coastwalk, Santa Barbara County Trails Council, and Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club. “However,” the letter goes on, “36 years since the legislature specifically directed the State Coastal Conservancy ‘to implement, as expeditiously as possible, the public access policies and provisions of [the Coastal Act] at the Hollister Ranch,’ there is still no public access whatsoever to any portion of the 8.5 miles of beach.” The groups are also critical of the deal’s proposed use of Hollister Ranch development fees to expand existing access programming for schoolkids and disabled veterans when that money is earmarked to help create access for the general public.

The letter is one of nearly 1,400 fielded by the commission ahead of its July 13 public hearing on the settlement, to be held in Santa Cruz. While Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne has given the deal her tentative approval, she also invited interested parties to intervene in the case by July 23.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Beachwalk Tenants Allege Intimidation Tactics

Management is allegedly pushing out longtime residents in favor of college students.

Environmentalists Step Up as Hollister Ranch Access Goes to Coastal Commission 

A big turnout is expected at July 13 hearing in Santa Cruz.

Santa Barbara City Council Swears In Oscar Gutierrez

New councilmember won June election and fills Mayor Cathy Murillo's seat.

Top Brass Testifies in Refugio Oil Spill Trial

Plains CEO Gregory Armstrong said seeing spill made him sick to his stomach.

As the Holiday Fire Erupted, Why Wasn’t Goleta Warned?

How the county flubbed its emergency messaging.