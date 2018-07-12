Santa Barbara City Council Swears In Oscar Gutierrez

With the swearing in Tuesday of Oscar Gutierrez to the City Council, Santa Barbara’s governing body is back to its full complement of decision makers. Gutierrez defeated three opponents in a special election this June to fill the empty District 3 seat. He fought back tears as he addressed the room and thanked his family for their support. “My father passed away before he could see the man that I have become,” Gutierrez said. “But I hope he is proud of me because I am proud to be his son.”

Gutierrez, 34, vowed to look after the Westside’s working families and renters but also consider Santa Barbara’s general needs. “Although I was elected from a district, I know the job is to look out for the residents of the entire city,” he said. “I promise to listen to all sides. We may not always agree, but I promise to respect your opinions, always tell the truth, and treat you with civility.” Councilmember Eric Friedman welcomed Gutierrez to the dais. “We all see you as an outstanding representative for the Westside,” he said. “It’s great to have the next generation up here.”