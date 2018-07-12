Paul Wellman At 7 years old, Thackory is the elder statesman of the two visiting bachelors. He comes from the San Diego Zoo and, like most koalas, spends his days in eucalyptus trees eating and sleeping. Koalas in Our Midst Santa Barbara Zoo Hosts Two of the Australian Natives Thursday, July 12, 2018

In 1967, Qantas, Australia’s national airline, launched one of the most successful television advertising campaigns in modern history. At the time, few Americans considered Australia as a possible tourist destination. Hoping to remedy that, Qantas hired a San Francisco advertising agency to pitch the joys of Down Under. A cute, live koala hanging from a tree and looking adorable complained, via voiceover, that too many tourists were stomping around his beautiful homeland having too much fun. The highly effective promotion ran for decades and helped turn the koala into the beloved symbol of Australia. Today, one of the leading reasons millions of tourists spend billions of dollars in the country is to see koalas. By Paul Wellman So how has this animal, recognized and beloved around the world, ended up on a global list of threatened, vulnerable species? According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which rates the health or status of animal and plant species based on data collection and analysis, the koala is “likely to become endangered unless the circumstances that are threatening its survival and reproduction improve.” In other words, if humans ignore the koalas’ continuing population decline, the marsupial will slide into the treacherous territory of Endangered (EN), making them at a “high risk of extinction in the wild.” At that point, it becomes much more difficult to turn the ship around, so to speak. Fortunately, conservationists are on the case, investing resources into educating the public about the koalas’ plight, as well as overseeing breeding programs at zoos around the world to ensure genetic diversity. The Santa Barbara Zoo, which participates in worldwide conservation efforts, is currently working on the koala mission. Recently, two male koalas ​— ​Edmund and Thackory ​— ​moved here from their homes at the L.A. and San Diego zoos, respectively. Although they are both part of breeding programs, neither of them is currently needed at the moment based on age and genetics. The two bachelors are currently slated to stay in Santa Barbara until April 2019, as “ambassadors” for their species. Before Edmund and Thackory could come to Santa Barbara, not only did the zoo have to meet the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ (AZA) and the San Diego Zoo’s strict requirements for the housing, climate, and care of the koalas, but the Australian government also had to give its approval. “Just as with pandas ​— ​China actually owns all of the pandas in the world ​— ​koalas are officially owned by the Australian government,” said Julie Barnes, the zoo’s director of animal care and health. By Paul Wellman

Fortunately, the zoo had many factors in its favor ​— ​including a climate similar to eastern Australia ​— ​and after a year of wrangling, Edmund and Thackory moved into their new digs this past April. For zoo visitors, this offers a chance to see up close one of the most adorable animals on the planet. But it also affords an opportunity to have a serious conversation about conservation and its importance, according to Barnes.

Despite koalas being the most recognized Australian animal, most foreigners don’t know much about the animal as a species. Perhaps the most misunderstood aspect comes from their name ​— ​although they are called koala bears, they are neither bears nor even related to bears. They are tree-dwelling, eucalyptus-leaf-eating, pouched mammals (aka marsupials) and the only living representative of their genus, Phascolarctidae. (Extinct kin include marsupial tapirs and marsupial lions.) Its closest breathing relative is another Australia-only critter, the wombat. (We have only one marsupial in the United States, the Virginia opossum.)

For Australia’s indigenous peoples, the koala has always played an important role in their culture, featuring in Aboriginal Dreamtime stories and myths, as well as in their ancient rock carvings. However, the rest of the world was first introduced to the cuddly looking marsupial when English naturalist George Perry published an illustration of one in his 1810 book, Arcana. Although Perry did mistakenly name the koala the New Holland sloth because it looks somewhat like Central and South American tree sloths, by the turn of the 20th century, the koala was correctly identified and began appearing in children’s books as the fuzzy koala we know today. With the Qantas commercials, the diminutive marsupial achieved global rock-star status.

Who Are Koalas?

“Koalas are not a particularly aggressive species; they don’t tend to run away from you,” said Barnes, a veterinarian who earned her vet degree in Australia and her master’s degree in wildlife health from the London Zoo. Size and appearance depend on the region in which they live: Male koalas in the northern populations average 14.3 pounds, while females weigh between 11 and 13.2 pounds. In the southern territories, males average 26.5 pounds, with females averaging 18.7 pounds. Twice as big as the females, the males emit a low-frequency bellow that can carry throughout the forest. The sound a male koala makes has been compared to a basso profundo pig. Even females make loud, snoring noises since koala “vocal cords” are in the soft palate, not the larynx. Koala joeys, however, just tend to squeak. Their only predators are dingoes and large pythons, though birds of prey can also threaten joeys. In the wild, koalas can live for 12-15 years, with the species ranging over 390,000 square miles of the continent, including on several islands off South Australia’s coast.

Koalas are picky eaters, refusing to consume anything except soft, juicy, new-growth leaves. And even then, they will only potentially eat from about 40-50 varieties of the 700 or so eucalyptus species that exist in Australia. Of the preferred species, about 10 are eaten by most koalas, according to Barnes. However, there are those with such particular palates they may eat only three of the preferred eucalyptus varieties. “Generally in a zoo, we provide three to four different types on a given day once we know our animals’ personal preferences,” she said. Since the leaves have high water content, koalas rarely need to find other sources for hydration. Eucalyptus doesn’t convert into much energy, so not only do koalas have a sedentary lifestyle, but they also sleep up to 20 hours a day. When they are awake, you can bet they are snacking.

Edmund and Thackory

Despite their upper-crust-British-sounding names, Edmund and Thackory both hail from California. Seven-year-old Thackory is from San Diego Zoo, which has the most koalas outside of Australia, and 2½-year-old Edmund is visiting from the Los Angeles Zoo. Although this is Edmund’s first time away from home, Thackory has been an ambassador before. Koala males, which reach sexual maturity at around four years, are highly territorial and will fight with bachelors of breeding age and even youngsters, such as Edmund. They are so territorial, in fact, that Edmund and Thackory have their own separated areas, as they would fight each other if together ​— ​even though no females are present.

A day in the life of Edmund and Thackory looks like this: eat, sleep, repeat. The zoo’s mammal keepers do interrupt their routine to conduct health checks. “They get weighed every day, and that’s our best way of assessing how they’re doing,” explained Barnes, who has worked with the marsupials her entire professional career, both in her native Australia and in the U.S.“Body weight’s a really critical factor in determining how they’re settling in … if their body weight stays stable, we know that they’re eating adequately.”

Counting their poop is another way to determine how they are faring. “We collect all the fecal pellets that they produce each day, and it’s weighed and counted,” said Barnes. “If we see the number of fecal pellets go down, or they look very dry, or they’re not weighing as much as they normally would, then that can be our first indication that potentially we’ve got a problem. Either they don’t like the food, or we might have a medical issue starting to brew.”

By Paul Wellman