Los Padres Officials Ban Campfires, Firearm Discharge

As summer temperatures rise and vegetation moisture levels drop, campfires are temporarily prohibited in Los Padres National Forest, except in designated campgrounds. Officials have also temporarily banned the recreational discharge of firearms within Los Padres, except at the Winchester Canyon and Ojai Valley target ranges; this ban does not apply to licensed hunters, within season.
