Plants for Clouds

In regard to the news story, “Southern California Is Losing Its Clouds,” I would like to remind homeowners to consider the climate when selecting drought-tolerant treatments for their yards. Artificial turf is in the category of hard-scape like paving and bricks. It contributes to a warmer property, neighborhood, community, and ultimately, planet. We need more trees and drought-tolerant living plants in our landscapes to help keep us cool and encourage cloud formation.

