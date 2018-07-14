Quick Response in Large Numbers Held Holiday Fire at Bay

Fire investigators have yet to render a verdict on what started the Holiday Fire, but it’s clear what stopped it: seven strike teams of firefighters, water-dropping helicopters, and winds calming by around 2 a.m. Hot weather is not unknown for July, but blasting hot winds raised temperatures at night from 102°F to as high as 106°F, according to a nearby gauge at roughly the same altitude as Holiday Hill Road, 400 feet. Across the front country, the prolonged hours of day-and-night heat and unrelenting wind scorched avocados and lemons, and also livestock.

The day’s official high of 102°F set a record at Santa Barbara Airport, while thermometers rose as high as 104.5°F in downtown Santa Barbara. The airport, barely a mile from the beach and only 15 feet above sea level, has long been the National Weather Service’s official Santa Barbara station. The previous record for July 6 had been 99°F in 1954. Farther south, in the Los Angeles area, all-time heat records were set, including at Van Nuys Airport, which registered 117°F, surpassing the previous record of 114°F on June 20, 2016.

At Las Varas Ranch in Gaviota, “The wind and the heat were like a blowtorch,” said Paul VanLeer. “The fruit sticking out for next year was cooked black, and even the mature fruit inside the tree, out of the direct sunlight, burned and dropped.” Temperatures reached 115°F at Las Varas, which lies eight miles west of the fire, and the sundowners gusted 40-50 mph. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” said VanLeer, who’s grown avocados for more than 35 years. He estimated three-quarters of the harvest was lost. “About the only benefit I can see,” he said wryly, “is the poison oak is a funny color and almost dead.”

Similar reports about devastated lemon and avocado orchards were heard from other growers. From Gaviota to Montecito, word spread of dead chickens and even a few pigs. Several ranchers recalled the story of a super-heated wind in the 1800s that killed birds in the air, cattle in the field, and fruit on the vine. Called a “simoom” by the survey crew in the Santa Barbara Channel that recorded the event on June 17, 1859, the information was published 10 years later in Coast Pilot of California, Oregon, and Washington Territory:

“At two o’clock the thermometer exposed to the air rose to 133°, and continued at or near that point for nearly three hours, whilst the burning wind raised dense clouds of impalpable dust. No human being could withstand the heat. … Calves, rabbits, birds, &c., were killed; trees were blighted; fruit was blasted and fell to the ground, burned only on one side; and gardens were ruined. At five o’clock the thermometer fell to 122°, and at seven it stood at 77°. A fisherman, in the channel in an open boat, came back with his arms badly blistered.” The 1859 simoon set a record that lasted for decades, according to “The Great Simoon of 1859” at the UCSB Geology website.

The heat that fed the Holiday Fire came from a massive high-pressure system over the West, said Mark Jackson of the National Weather Service. He said many of the records broken in Los Angeles were set as recently as 2017, a trend of the past couple years as the drought feeds on itself. Jackson said that when the ground gets hard as rock and ocean temperatures stay high, the air temperature just goes higher. During the Holiday Fire, he noted, many of the area’s morning temperatures didn’t go below the 80s. In the Malibu Hills, temps had stayed above 90 all night.

After the emergency call came in from Holiday Hill Road around 8:40 p.m., Battalion Chief Adam Estabrook was driving to the scene from County Fire Station 11 on Storke Road when he caught his first glimpse of the smoke and flames. With that view plus the wind conditions, Estabrook “immediately pulled the trigger on getting an evacuation ordered,” said Mike Eliason, a County Fire Department spokesperson. Estabrook also asked for five more strike teams, each of which consists of five engines and their crew.

County Fire was already staffed up because of the heat, wind, and low humidity, and a county strike team was at the ready plus a couple of dozers, a water tender, and Helicopter 3. Also on hand was another strike team from Cal OES (California Office of Emergency Services), said Eliason. State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblymember Monique Limón had made state funds available for the pre-positioned group — which came from Ventura, Santa Maria, and Montecito — that had assembled at 6 p.m. that night.

