Will Hollister Ranch Access Deal Hold Up Under Public Scrutiny?

If Friday’s California Coastal Commission hearing on the public-access settlement between the Hollister Ranch Owners’ Association (HROA) and the State of California is any indication, the issue is far from settled.

After state-agency leaders sympathized with more than 1,300 letter-writers criticizing the settlement as a one-sided sweet deal for Hollister Ranch, they explained that the original — and highly litigated — plan for public access was very limited in scope.

“I understand that the settlement does not provide the level of access that the public expects and deserves,” said Mary Small, the chief deputy executive officer of the California Coastal Conservancy. “The conservancy supports implementing broader public access [at Hollister Ranch]. Unfortunately, even with the rights we hold from the YMCA’s offer to dedicate [public access], we do not have the property rights that we need to implement that.”

In May, after five years of litigation, HROA and two state agencies — the Coastal Commission and the Coastal Conservancy — announced that the public would be allowed daytime access to Cuarta Beach inside the gated 14,500-acre ranch — but only by soft-bottom boat or personal watercraft. The settlement would also require the Coastal Conservancy to give up rights to provide the public overland access to the same beach, as envisioned nearly 40 years ago when the YMCA sought to build an overnight camp on ranch acreage it owned at the time.

Overseeing the litigation, Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne has tentatively approved the settlement but has also allowed approved parties to intervene in the case before her final decision in September.

At the Coastal Commission hearing in Santa Cruz on Friday, a band of Santa Barbara attorneys and coastal-access advocates picked apart the settlement in a 20-minute presentation and all but declared their intention to intervene in the case before the July 23 deadline to do so. Their testimony, and that from others, gave pause to at least a few commissioners.

“There are a lot of things pointed out by the public that make me feel uneasy about the settlement.” said Commissioner Mark Vargas. “I sympathize with the public’s input on this, and … I’d like to have a discussion with staff to contemplate … how we would go about … withdrawing from [this] settlement agreement.”

No public speakers spoke on behalf of Hollister Ranch or in favor of the settlement agreement.