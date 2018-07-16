WEATHER »

Rubbish!

By

Rubbish! I just read the nonsense response by Sheriff Bill Brown and the other cronies about the excuses of non-notification during the Goleta fire. What on earth went wrong?

I live in Goleta at Friendship Manor. We were not close to the fire, but we were close enough. During the Montecito fire my phone went of constantly when I wasn’t even near Montecito. If there was mist in the air in Montecito or Carpinteria we were getting warning about horrible rains and to evacuate!

How dare they give excuses for this. Someone should be hung by their bootstraps!

