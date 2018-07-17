WEATHER »
Foundations have been poured for the bridge over Toro Canyon Creek, one of six bridges destroyed by the January 9 debris flow.

Caltrans

Foundations have been poured for the bridge over Toro Canyon Creek, one of six bridges destroyed by the January 9 debris flow.

192 Bridge Work Update

By (Contact)

Caltrans has revised the work and completion dates for the six bridges along State Route 192 that were damaged by the January 9 debris flow.

For the Arroyo Paredon Bridge, the pre-cast bridge deck should be lowered onto the abutments, whose foundations are being excavated now, by the end of September. Bridge completion is currently the end of November.

The bridges at Toro Canyon Creek and Romero Canyon Creek are on similar calendars. The foundations have been or are being poured, and the deck placements should begin next week. The reopening date for both is now the end of October.

Work to replace the rails on the bridge at Toro Creek will begin after the bridge at Toro Canyon Creek has been completed in order to keep the gas turned on for residents. Toro Creek is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Utility lines continue to be relocated at Montecito Creek Bridge, which has delayed removal of the bridge to early August. Traffic could resume by the end of November.

The repair of the rails at San Ysidro Creek Bridge was delayed from June to September, and the bridge remains a two-way passage.

While the $30 million repair work proceeds, barricades and gates block passage over the creeks for vehicles. Detours are signed along surface streets.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

192 Bridge Work Update

Delays expected as utility lines are replaced.

Goleta Target Store Confirmed

Set to open at Kmart location in 2019.

County Fire Chief Calls for More Fuel Breaks

Peterson wants to create a continuous front-country line from Montecito to Goleta.

Crime Rates Down, Youth Arrests Up in Santa Barbara County

A 'high percentage' of misdemeanor citations happen on school campuses.

Will Hollister Ranch Access Deal Hold Up Under Public Scrutiny?

State commissioners are taking a closer look at settlement over beach access to Santa Barbara County gated ...