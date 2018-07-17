Arve Sjovold has died, and I think California (and, indeed, areas beyond) has lost a great public contributor. In the In Memoriam, his sons focused on Arve as a trout fisherman and water conservationist. To augment to Arve’s résumé, for many years I have known him as a contributor and advocate in energy, transportation, and economics.

I worked with Arve more than 50 years ago at General Research Corporation in transportation studies. Then when we were in different local corporations, we continued discussing various regional environmental-related issues.

I was a long-admiring spectator to Arve’s water conservation, but we exchanged other papers — one being his 2015 essay, “California Transportation Energy Policy.”

In March this year, I met with another friend at Arve’s home. Over a couple of hours, we covered Arve’s usual range of interests … and then some.

I know we have lost a good man, and one who was — I am proud to say — a fine friend.