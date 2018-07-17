Good Kartma

WEATHER »

Regarding Starshine Roshell’s “A Cart … Apart,” another angle, or angel, is the action of returning someone else’s cart when you head into the store and using it for your shopping. It only takes a few calories to walk over to one of the abandoned carts and take it with you. Then you have the righteous position of leaving it out for someone else.

