California Poet Laureate Nominations

By

California’s poet laureate, Dana Gioia, is completing his two-year appointment at the end of this year, and the California Arts Council (CAC) has put out a call for nominees for the next term, 2019-2021. The duties of the poet laureate, as described on CAC’s website, “include advocating for poetry in classrooms and boardrooms across the state, to inspire an emerging generation of literary artists, and to educate all Californians about the many poets and authors who have influenced our great state through creative literary expression.” Nominees must already be recognized for their work and considered a poet of stature and “willing to undertake a specific project that shall last through the term, agreed to by the California Poet Laureate and the Arts Council.” For more information, see cac.ca.gov/initiatives/pl.php or email poetlaureate@arts.ca.gov.

