A female inmate removed methamphetamine and heroin from her vagina while being admitted to Santa Barbara County Jail.

Drugs Discovered in Woman in Jail

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s custody deputies discovered 44 grams of heroin and 25 grams of methamphetamine in a woman’s vagina on Sunday. Arrested on narcotics charges on July 15, Mariah Lyons of Lompoc was in a holding cell in the County Jail when patrol deputies informed them that they believed she was concealing contraband based on their investigation in the field.

Female deputies in the medical treatment room told Lyons of their suspicions and ordered her to give up the drugs. She complied, removing a large packet from her vagina. Inside were baggies that tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine.

In County Jail, methadone is offered to pregnant prisoners only, explained Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover. Had Lyons succeeded in smuggling the drugs into the jail, they would have been worth about $12,000. The Sheriff’s Office will charge Lyons with sales, possession and conspiracy to introduce narcotics into the facility. Her bail was set at $280,000.

