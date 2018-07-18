Police Dog Subdues Domestic Disturber

A police dog was called in after a man refused to come out of his home in Carpinteria. Sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to a domestic altercation around 8 p.m. on July 17, and they were able to escort the victim out of the house. When they ordered Russell Bridges to come outside, he refused. Such calls can carry a high risk for officers, and the dog and its handler were brought in after Bridges tried to shut the door on deputies. After the K9 gripped Bridges by the ankle, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, deputies booked him into County Jail after first stopping by Cottage Hospital where he was treated. He is being held on $25,000 bail and for corporal injury of a spouse and violently resisting arrest.
