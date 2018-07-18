WEATHER »

Police Dog Subdues Domestic Disturber

By (Contact)

A police dog was called in after a man refused to come out of his home in Carpinteria. Sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to a domestic altercation around 8 p.m. on July 17, and they were able to escort the victim out of the house. When they ordered Russell Bridges to come outside, he refused. Such calls can carry a high risk for officers, and the dog and its handler were brought in after Bridges tried to shut the door on deputies. After the K9 gripped Bridges by the ankle, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, deputies booked him into County Jail after first stopping by Cottage Hospital where he was treated. He is being held on $25,000 bail and for corporal injury of a spouse and violently resisting arrest.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Police Dog Subdues Domestic Disturber

Carpinteria argument resolved with help of K9.

Fire Breaks Out near Las Cruces

[Update] Cruces Fire at 150 acres, County Fire reported. Northern edge difficult; State Route 1 "looking better."

Drugs Discovered in Woman in Jail

Brought to Santa Barbara County Jail on drug charges, she was ordered to remove them from concealment.

Ojai Rejects Private Water Company

After years of lawsuits, water customers get rid of Golden State Water Co.

Montecito Residents Piece Apart New Flood Map

Despite objections for individual parcels, officials say map will stand.