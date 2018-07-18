‘Sorry to Bother You’ Shines Spotlight on Problems in Capitalist Culture

Words are not enough to describe Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You. The director manages to spin a hurricane of strange, gripping, and Dada-esque events into a stirring spotlight on the problems prevalent in our capitalist culture. The film follows Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield, Get Out) as he lands a job as a telemarketer in Oakland, California, and lives off of the meager commission he earns. However, he hopes to one day move up from the basement to the top floor of the office building and make the big bucks as a power caller. His dream begins to come true when he learns a vocal trick from a fellow African-American colleague. After modulating his voice, Stanfield’s sales drastically increase. Sorry to Bother You turns a simple premise on its head, creating a riveting and entertaining story. And although it seems paradoxical, the strangeness of the film is all too realistic, making this a film you should not miss.
