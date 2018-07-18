‘Sorry to Bother You’ Shines Spotlight on Problems in Capitalist Culture

[Update] Cruces Fire at 150 acres, County Fire reported. Northern edge difficult; State Route 1 "looking better."

Brought to Santa Barbara County Jail on drug charges, she was ordered to remove them from concealment.

After years of lawsuits, water customers get rid of Golden State Water Co.

Despite objections for individual parcels, officials say map will stand.

Achieved greenhouse-gas pollution reduction to 1990 levels in 2016.