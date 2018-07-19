Active Aging in 2018

Our population is aging quickly, younger baby boomers (ages 54-74) are starting to retire, and birth rates in the U.S. have dipped to a 30-year low. Scientists predict that by 2050, the number of Americans ages 65 and older will be 88.5 million — that’s more than double the 2010 count of 40.3 million.

In order to meet the needs of this growing population, we will need to regularly address issues such as elder abuse, ageism, transportation, and nutrition while focusing on the availability of quality-of-life activities and opportunities for seniors.

This special issue highlights some of the amazing resources and activities that Santa Barbara has to offer for seniors, as well as some tips on aging from experts in our community.

• Active Aging Opportunities: Companies and nonprofits offering services to Santa Barbara seniors.

• Recognizing the Signs of Elder Abuse: Why this crime, which can lead to death, often goes unreported.

• How to Avoid Phone Scams: They’re rampant in Santa Barbara, often costing victims thousands.

• Meet Santa Barbara’s Trampoline Man: 86-year-old Lawrence Ortiz jumps on his trampoline every day.

• SBCC School of Extended Learning Celebrates 100 Years: Take affordable classes for all ages in various fields.

• Road Scholar Offers Enriching Travel Experiences: These educational trips are geared toward older adults.

• Proper Planning for Retirement: Financial literacy becomes increasingly important as we age.

• Volunteer Opportunities with Family Service Agency: How to become an ombuds for senior living facilities.

• Nutrition for Longevity: Sansum Clinic’s Gerri French offers tips on eating right.

• Meeting Your Fitness Needs: Santa Barbara offers a range of fitness activities for seniors.

• Easy Lift’s Dial-A-Ride Keeps Seniors Mobile: Affordable transportation options for the mobility impaired.

• Anti-Ageism: The Emerging Social Movement: Discrimination against seniors is a growing concern.

• Community Action Commission Provides Free Meals, Home Repairs for Seniors: Hot meals five days a week for 14,000 people in Santa Barbara County.