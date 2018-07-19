WEATHER »

County Redistricting Measures Head to Ballot

Voters Will Decide on Commission to Redraw Supervisor Districts

County supervisors unanimously voted to put two competing redistricting measures on this November’s ballot. The first — drafted by an organization calling itself Reason in Government — collected more than 16,000 signatures to create an independent commission to draw new district lines after the 2020 census results are released. The second, dubbed You Draw the Lines, was crafted in response to the first by Supervisor Das Williams, who argued the Reason in Government commission would give more seats to Republican members than their party registration would warrant.

