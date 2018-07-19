Game of the Week: Conejo Oaks at S.B. Foresters

This weekend’s games will have an impact on the California Collegiate League playoffs, which the Oaks will host at Sparky Anderson Field in Thousand Oaks on July 28-29. The Foresters already clinched the No. 1 seed. The Oaks are among four teams in contention for the other three spots. Conejo third baseman Brandon Lewis boasts a league-leading .397 batting average with eight home runs. Santa Barbara catcher Chase Illig (.376, seven homers) is close behind him. At Sunday’s game, the Foresters will honor the host families who have provided room and board for their players. Sat.: 6pm; Sun.: 2pm. Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St. $3-$7. Visit sbforesters.org.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.