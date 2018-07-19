WEATHER »
After nailing down their 4-2 victory — clinching the best record in the California Collegiate League — Foresters catcher Chase Illlig and relief pitcher Dane Acker start off a round of hugs and high fives.

Paul Wellman

Game of the Week: Conejo Oaks at S.B. Foresters

California Collegiate Game League Playoffs Could Be Impacted

This weekend’s games will have an impact on the California Collegiate League playoffs, which the Oaks will host at Sparky Anderson Field in Thousand Oaks on July 28-29. The Foresters already clinched the No. 1 seed. The Oaks are among four teams in contention for the other three spots. Conejo third baseman Brandon Lewis boasts a league-leading .397 batting average with eight home runs. Santa Barbara catcher Chase Illig (.376, seven homers) is close behind him. At Sunday’s game, the Foresters will honor the host families who have provided room and board for their players. Sat.: 6pm; Sun.: 2pm. Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St. $3-$7. Visit sbforesters.org.

