Selling Points

Name: Madison Chackel

Title: Sales Administrator

As a member of our business team, what’s your day-to-day like?

I communicate with clients and potential clients, place ads, and assist sales representatives. I also create our real estate section’s open house listings.

As someone relatively new to the Indy, what’s your impression of the wacky world of publishing?

I’ve never seen a group of professionals work harder and, at the same time, love their jobs. It’s incredible to see individuals care so deeply about their community by tirelessly providing credible, hard-hitting news coverage, and see that same appreciation reciprocated by the community. Oh, and endlessly flowing coffee. So much coffee.

