Montecito Manhunt Underway for Third Suspect

Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers are currently searching for the last of three males suspects in Montecito. The manhunt began just before 10:30 p.m. last night when the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center received a call from a resident who heard someone trying to break into her home in the 100 block of Santa Elena in Montecito. Three male suspects fled the residence, and an emergency notification was sent to residents in the area requesting that they shelter in place.

A Sheriff’s K-9 team, a Santa Barbara County Air Support team, the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement team, and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division all assisted in the search for the three suspects. The hunt continued overnight. A shelter-in-place request went out to the 1200 block of Coast Village Road at 5:30 a.m. this morning, and two of the suspects were located shortly after in that block.

An active search is ongoing for the third suspect, who is described as a black male in his late teens wearing a white T-shirt. The public is being asked report seeing the suspect and to avoid the 1200 block of Coast Village Road due to law enforcement activity. The shelter-in-place request has been lifted.