District Redo

Thanks very much for publishing the Lee Heller explainer on the county redistricting ordinances. The aptly abbreviated RIG proposal, secretly funded by North County interests, will be on the ballot and should be defeated. A far better model for redistricting decisions, more thorough, equitable and free of taint, was passed unanimously by the Board of Supervisors. That is the path that should be taken.
