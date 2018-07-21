Alvarado and Ford File for School Board

Mark M. Alvarado and his running mate, Kate Ford, registered to run for the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education on Friday afternoon. It’s the first time Ford has been a candidate for any type of office, and it is Alvarado’s first campaign. He’d been interviewed for Monique Limón’s school board seat two years ago when she was elected to the Assembly.

Alvarado has a long history of working with the community, and Ford has 40 years in education. “She’s the education, I’m the community,” said Alvarado about the partnership.

“The board needs new, strong, powerful, informed members,” echoed Ford.