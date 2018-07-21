Being with Nature

There is a place right in the City of Santa Barbara, a small and quiet place, where oak trees grow, birds fly here and there, a small creek flows, benches to sit on, etc. We call it Rocky Nook Park and it has been there forever!

Often enough, almost every day when I could, I did my morning walks up there and back. The occasional owl hooted as if greeting dawn along with my own eyes and ears. This is a gem, a place where one can be close to and with Nature, sit on a bench, wander the trails. Often there are sounds of laughter, when the children arrive and spend a few hours there, exploring, learning what trees, grasses, birds, lizards, etc. are all about.

It is a place of healing, something all of us need — the moments of silence with a bird flying by, a leaf slowly falling to the ground, and in the autumn the gathering of acorns.

Being an elder, soon to be 87 years old, I feel the history in such a place — and this place does have a long and full story to tell. There are rocks and boulders there too — if only we had the ears to hear their stories! But I feel it in my bones.

Rocky Nook Park has been nominated as a County Historic Landmark. It will be voted on by the County Historic Landmark’s Advisory Commission some time in the coming months.

Who can deny the need to save and protect and honor such a place given us?