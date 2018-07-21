WEATHER »

Pipefitters for Aera

The working women and men of Local 114, the Santa Barbara County chapter of the United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters, take great pride in the integrity of their work and appreciate employers that do the same.

Aera Energy is just that type of employer. In planning for the re-development of its East Cat Canyon oil field, Aera has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence which includes not only the capabilities but the safety of workers on its project. We share that commitment and back it up with extensive worker preparation, training and support, which ensures that the project will employ the safest, most skilled and most highly trained workforce in the industry.

We are proud to be associated with a project that will generate locally produced energy, at a facility built by local labor, and create local jobs going forward. We enthusiastically look forward to Aera’s arrival in North Santa Barbara County.

Michael G. Lopez is the business manager for U.A. Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 114 in Buellton.

