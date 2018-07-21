Single-Payer Savings

H. T. Bryan’s description of the health care crisis in his letter of July 14, 2018, is correct. However, his dismissal of single payer as a solution is not. He states: “The Democrat- and socialist-advocated National Single Payer System will not result in affordability, increase accessibly, or quality of care, but it will greatly increase the national debt, as well as state debt.”

He presents no reasons for this opinion. Indeed he seems to ignore that there are some notable Republicans such as Warren Buffett who support single payer.

An enormously well-funded opposition prevents the single-payer solution from being enacted, led by those who are reaping huge profits from the current fragmented system of multiple insurers and monopoly-priced drugs. A share of those profits is spent, legally, to influence the general populace and our elected representatives to oppose single payer and to finance campaigns against those politicians who support single payer.

The rest of the world’s industrialized democracies spend considerably less on health care than we do, grant comprehensive care as a right, finance health care by distributing the cost fairly among its people, and have better outcomes.

There are several health finance models to choose from which would save money while improving quality. It doesn’t have to be single payer, but single payer has the lowest administrative cost, among other advantages.

I recommend that H.T. Bryan and others interested in this subject view a video, called Fix It, available on the Internet for free, and produced by a businessman. https://fixithealthcare.com/.

His conclusion that citizen leadership will lead to the necessary change is spot on. But citizens must have accurate information on what works and what doesn’t.