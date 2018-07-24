WEATHER »

Body Discovered off Isla Vista

Investigators Called to Camino Pescadero Park

By

[UPDATED AND CORRECTED: 9:35 p.m.] Sheriff deputies and officers with UCSB Police have confirmed a report of human remains discovered in the ocean off Camino Pescadero Park in Isla Vista. “The human remains are in a significant state of decomposition and incomplete,” according to a press release. “Due to the level of decomposition, further determination as to age, sex and the identity of the remains will take time. There were no indications of foul play and the remains were taken to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.”

[Original story:]

Emergency crews arriving about 6 p.m. to a call for an ocean rescue off Isla Vista discovered a body along the shore between the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive and Campus Point. Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office have taped off the area for investigators.

This story will be updated as details are uncovered.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Body Discovered off Isla Vista

Investigators were called to Camino Pescadero Park.

Causes Released for North County Fires

The Cruces and Windmill fires burned about 200 acres combined.

Red Flag Warning Issued

Meteorologists are predicting hot, dry conditions Tuesday through Thursday.

Volunteers in Policing Is Looking for 10 Good Men and Women

An eye-opening volunteer program at Santa Barbara Police Department.

Alvarado and Ford File for School Board

Mark M. Alvarado and Kate Ford registered to run for the Santa Barbara Unified school board.