Body Discovered off Isla Vista

[UPDATED AND CORRECTED: 9:35 p.m.] Sheriff deputies and officers with UCSB Police have confirmed a report of human remains discovered in the ocean off Camino Pescadero Park in Isla Vista. “The human remains are in a significant state of decomposition and incomplete,” according to a press release. “Due to the level of decomposition, further determination as to age, sex and the identity of the remains will take time. There were no indications of foul play and the remains were taken to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.”

[Original story:]

Emergency crews arriving about 6 p.m. to a call for an ocean rescue off Isla Vista discovered a body along the shore between the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive and Campus Point. Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office have taped off the area for investigators.

This story will be updated as details are uncovered.