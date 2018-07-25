WEATHER »

Deputies De-Escalate Potential Suicide at Jalama

Man with Loaded Handgun Threatened to Kill Himself

A 63-year-old Arizona man with a loaded handgun threatened to shoot himself on the evening of July 21 at Jalama Beach County Park, prompting a partial evacuation of the popular campground as multiple law-enforcement agencies responded. At one point, the man opened the door to his motorhome and pointed the handgun at his head, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies de-escalated the incident over the course of about an hour. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation; his name was not released.

