There is an old saying: “The show will stop when the audience is gone.” That is why I am asking others to join me in boycotting the Fiesta rodeo. If the city won’t put a stop to this needless tormenting of animals, maybe it will end when it is no longer profitable.

Rodeos are thought by many to be great family fun until you look closely and see the brutality in this “great American tradition.” Horses, cows, and calves experience pain, pleasure, desire, hunger, anticipation, and fear. They seek companionship and love their young as we do. Believing mistakenly that exploited animals are treated well, many people accept current attitudes.

Enjoy Fiesta by attending the parade and enjoying the dancing and mercados. Just be aware that because something is a tradition, doesn’t make it acceptable. While you are at it, have a nice day. Rodeo livestock never do!