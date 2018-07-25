Too Far Left

I am worried that the Democratic Party is veering too far to the left for these mid-term elections. We want to win the election, and I believe that a move toward the extreme left at this time is counter productive to the cause.

We cannot assume that the dislike of Trump and his policies and behavior will automatically make Republican moderates and Independents vote Democratic. As a lot of them did in 2016, they will hold their noses and vote for Republicans, hoping the country can make it through the next two years without imploding.

We must not play into the Republicans’ hands. Policies are wonderful, but they won’t do anybody any good if you don’t get the votes.